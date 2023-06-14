President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Geneva, Switzerland to participate in the World of Work Summit.

The summit is hosted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to promote social justice and decent working conditions for all.

According to The Presidency, the two-day meeting is aimed at creating a Global Coalition for Social Justice in light of the many challenges facing the world today including stagflation, climate change, poverty, unemployment, and inequalities.

South Africa’s participation in the summit aims to help shape the coalition and ensure the interests and aspirations of developing countries are considered.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, and other senior officials.

[ARRIVAL]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at Geneva International Airport in the Swiss Confederation for a Working Visit. The President is attending the 111th Session of the International Labour Conference on the World of Work Summit convened under the… pic.twitter.com/DzUmJzobau — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 14, 2023