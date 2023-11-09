Ramaphosa deploys army to fight illegal mining

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 3 300 soldiers to assist police in the fight against illegal mining.

In a statement, the presidency says Ramaphosa set out the deployment including the cost of approximately R490 million to the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says this deployment is for a specific period.

“Members of the SANDF will, in cooperation with the South African Police Service, conduct an intensified anti-criminality operation against illegal mining across all provinces, from 28 October 2023 until 28 April 2024.”

