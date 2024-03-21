Ramaphosa congratulates Vladimir Putin on his re-election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his re-election.

Putin extended his already 24-year rule by another six years following an election that the United States has labelled as undemocratic.

The European Union has called his re-election a sham.

But President Ramaphosa has highlighted the commitment of South Africa and Russia to mutual co-operation including through the United Nations and BRICS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wins the elections with 88% vote:

President Ramaphosa’s statement to congratulate his Russian counterpart also affirmed South Africa’s strong belief in the maintenance of international peace and security.

And that his government would continue to engage both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine in search of lasting peace between the two neighbouring countries.

Pretoria has found itself at odds with western nations in its approach to Moscow, which they accuse of violating Ukraine’s sovereignty after an invasion that has since become the largest attack in Europe since World War 2.

The United States says it didn’t view the election as free and fair.