Official results show Putin wins Russian presidential election

Vladimir Putin has won Russia’s presidential election with 87.97% of the vote, according to the first official results showed on Sunday after polls.

More than 8 million people voted online in the election, an election commission official said on Sunday.

Voting in the election took place in the three days to Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Putin wanted to rule forever and that Russia’s presidential election was an illegitimate imitation.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that “the Russian dictator is simulating another election,” and that Putin was “sick for power and is doing everything to rule forever.”

“There is no legitimacy in this imitation of elections and there cannot be. This person should be on trial in The Hague. That’s what we have to ensure,” he added.

Following are more reactions from foreign governments and officials to Russia’s presidential election:

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON

“The elections are obviously not free nor fair given how Mr Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him.”

GERMANY’S FOREIGN MINISTRY, ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM X

“The pseudo-election in Russia is neither free nor fair, the result will surprise nobody. Putin’s rule is authoritarian, here lies on censorship, repression & violence. The “election” in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void & another breach of international law.”

BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE, ON X

“By illegally holding elections on Ukrainian territory, Russia demonstrates that it is not interested in finding a path to peace. The UK will continue to provide humanitarian, economic and military aid to Ukrainians defending their democracy.”