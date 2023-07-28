The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on BRICS leaders not to attend the bloc’s Summit in South Africa next month in solidarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will not be attending the gathering.

The EFF leader also had strong words for the South African government after it committed to arrest Putin as part of complying with the ICC arrest warrant.

Malema was addressing Ambassadors and High Commissioners of different countries ahead his party’s 10-year celebration at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“We called for BRICs heads of state to stay away in solidarity with President Putin because today is President Putin tomorrow it be the Chinese President, Indian President or even the President of Brazil. So, in solidarity with President Putin they must send their minister and say we are not coming, because the establishment of BRICS was to create an alternative platform to avoid this type of nonsensical arrangement. Russia is not a signatory to ICC. And why would South Africa want to arrest people who are not signatory to ICC,” says Malema.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised around the trade imbalance between BRICS countries, with South Africa having a negative balance with the other four members. This means the value of South Africa’s imports from Russia, China, India and Brazil is greater than the value of its exports.

These were some of the issues that were mentioned, during the BRICS Roadshow in Bloemfontein ahead of next month’s BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

The roadshow is a platform to create awareness on the country’s participation in BRICS.

The provincial roadshow discussions were held focusing on agriculture in a bid to improve food security.

BRICS is said to be becoming an important trading bloc in the world.

Premier of the Free State, Mxolisi Dukwana, says since the province is historically the bread basket of the country, it is important to prioritise food security.

