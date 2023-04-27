Putin is expected to attend the BRICS Annual Heads of State Summit in Gauteng. This is despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Winde says the national government has sowed confusion over whether or not they intend to arrest Putin.

“If I look at the 17.6 million people in the Ukraine that need humanitarian assistance, over 8000 civilians have died, 5.4 million people displaced of which 86% are women and children. These statistics need to be tested in court and the one that needs to face that court action will be Vladimir Putin.” says Winde.