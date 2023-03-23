The International Criminal Court’s warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin has put South Africa in a difficult position, as it hosts the next BRICS Summit.

Cabinet is expected to discuss a report by lawyers for the Department of International Relations, on the issue.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has weighed in on the matter. He says Putin must be allowed to attend the summit later this year.

Malema has vowed to protect Putin should he visit South Africa. He briefed the media today following the party’s national shutdown on Monday.

“We don’t want ICC hypocrisy to apply here in our country. President Putin is welcome. We know our friends. We know the people who liberated us. We know the people who supported us.”