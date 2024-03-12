Ramaphosa, Akufo-Addo to co-chair SA-Ghana Bi-National Commission

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday co-chair the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission in Pretoria.

The aim is to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor says Ghana is a strategic partner in West Africa.

This is the second session of the Bi-National Commission and the two countries are taking stock of progress made after the meeting in Accra, Ghana in 2021.

Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Botchwey has raised concerns about the prevailing situation in Gaza.

“We are very worried about what is happening. It has always been our position. We have always supported Palestine but we are also a friend of Israel and therefore, on the 7th of October when Hamas attacked, we issued a condemnation of it.”

Pandor also shares the same sentiments. “Our prayers must always be with the people of Palestine. I hope that they will get aid and that it will be delivered successfully to the people of Palestine. I think the international community as I said previously, they must do more.”

On trade and investment, Minister Ebrahim Patel says Ghana is a gateway to West Africa.

“The relationship with Ghana is very strategic. it’s a gateway economy in West Africa. And West Africa is a very significant partner in Africa’s long-term growth. We already have free trade agreements that have been in place in the southern Africa.

The tourism sector is key to the growth of the local economy. Minister of Tourism in South Africa is Patricia de Lille says,

Historical friendship between Ghana and South Africa is also important for tourism. Tourism also assists us with economic growth. Investment in the tourism sector and we have already signed a memorandum of agreement with Ghana in 2011. we are putting together technical a committee.

De Lille says the tourism sector can boost the economies of both countries.

De Lille says, “We are making progress with the engagements here. Unfortunately, the minister of tourism of Ghana could not make it for the session but our technical teams had a meeting already.”