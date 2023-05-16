Transport Minister Sindi Chikunga says the delivery of services by the Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) on the central rail line in Cape Town is being hampered by the relocation of shack dwellers who have occupied part of the railway line.

She was part of the delegation who appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The central line, between Nyanga and Cape Town, was closed for about three years after people built shacks on the railway line. The line is only partially running, between Nyanga and Maitland, because negotiations are continuing regarding the relocation.

Chikunga says the matter has interfered with Prasa’s mandate.

“We are getting into mandates that are not Prasa mandate. Prasa mandate is to ensure railway services to the poor, however this is now what is actually happening.”

Procurement

Meanwhile, Prasa’s chief of human resources, Mmanaledi Sepuba, says 33 disciplinary cases have taken place, flowing from the Special Investigating Unit investigations, related to procurement misconduct, among other transgressions.

“28 completed. Dismissals were two, resignations two, final written warning six, written warnings six, not guilty 13, no action taken two, only one for early retirement.”

