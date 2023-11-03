R65 million worth of cocaine seized from vessel arriving from Brazil

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

South African Police have made another major drug bust at a seaport in Gqeberha.

The cocaine with a street value of R65 million was seized on a vessel that had entered the country from Brazil.

Members of the Gqerberha Seaport followed up on intelligence when they intercepted the vessel as it was docking on Thursday and found 35 blocks of cocaine.

No arrests have been made thus far and police are investigating a case of trafficking of drugs.

This is the third massive drug bust in three weeks. The other two were in KwaZulu-Natal where police seized cocaine worth R150 million.

National Commissioner of SAPS General Fannie Masemola has commended the team for the latest bust and police across the country for clamping down on all forms of criminality.

“Intelligence is at work, our members are on the ground throughout the country, clamping down on all forms of criminality. Day in, day out we continue to confiscate large quantities of these drugs, SA is not a playground for criminals”, says Masemola.