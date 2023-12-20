Drugs worth R1 million seized, one woman arrested in Gugulethu

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats for allegedly dealing in drugs worth R1 million.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says officers attached to the Public Order Police were busy conducting crime prevention duties when a concerned citizen alerted them to possible drug storage in New Crossroads in Gugulethu.

“They immediately operationalised the information and observed the mentioned premises until they saw objects being dropped off and numerous people visiting the site.”

Van Wyk says that officers conducted a search of the premises and seized 1andrax tablets, tik and a small quantity of cocaine.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s court once she has been charged.

