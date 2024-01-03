Two suspects arrested in Gugulethu shooting that claims 3 lives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It’s reported that three men were killed and another seriously injured in a shooting in Gugulethu on New Year’s Day. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says the victims were in a vehicle dropping someone off when another vehicle with occupants pulled up and several shots were fired.

Potelwa says two suspects have since been arrested.

“The suspects, aged 26 and 36 are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday after they were arrested on Wednesday morning in Goodwood and Blue Downs. The arrests were effected by serious violent crime detectives armed with intelligence.”