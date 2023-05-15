Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in Elsies River on the Cape Flats after he was found in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R1.2 million.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says the Flying Squad had been following up on information regarding a truck that was hijacked in the area when they made the unexpected discovery.

Swartbooi says the man will appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on drug related charges.

In January this year, police in Cape Town confiscated 30 000 mandrax tablets with a street value of around R1.5-million during a search operation at a house in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

The occupant of the residence, a 43-year-old female was also arrested during the operation.