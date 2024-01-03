Limpopo police arrest two suspects with R3 mln worth of drugs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two people have been arrested for possession of drugs worth R3 million outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says they intercepted a car which originally came from Tanzania.

Mashaba says they found heroine hidden in false compartments of the car.

He says the two suspects aged 55 and 56 are in custody while investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, more than a thousand people have been arrested during operation ”Shanela” in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says the festive season operation that ran from the 25th of December made a total of 1 073 arrests throughout the province.

He says during patrols, seven unlicensed illegal liquor premises and illegal firework traders were closed and their stock confiscated.

Roadblocks were held where 53 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kareli says 15 suspects were arrested for murder, attempted murder and robberies.

He says 105 suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes such as cocaine, mandrax and crystal meth that were confiscated.