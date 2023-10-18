Drugs worth R70 million recovered at Durban warehouse

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police have discovered drugs said to be worth R70 million during a raid at a warehouse in Mobeni, south of Durban.

The consignment of bucket loads of cocaine is said to be from a vessel coming from Brazil.

The drugs were recovered following an intelligence driven operation between the two countries.

Police Minister Bheki Cele also visited the warehouse to inspect the scene.

National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola elaborates.

“It is worth over R70 million. The SAPS in KZN through intelligence led operation working together with their counterparts in Brazil, this comes after a number of months and today it culminated in the bust of what we see all this paint that were in a container. The second number of bucket of paints contained cocaine in them. There are over 200 packets that were found.”