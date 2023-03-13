The Public Servants Association (PSA) says some of its members are being intimidated by striking Nehawu affiliated workers. The PSA is not part of the current strike action.

Striking healthcare workers affiliated to Nehawu are striking for a second week. They are demanding a 10% salary increase.

PSA manager in KwaZulu-Natal, Mlungisi Ndlovu calls on unions to go back to negotiations.

“PSA is a law-abiding union that is why last year we went on strike and we did not intimidate anyone. We received calls from KwaMashu clinic where our members are forcefully removed by certain people who are on strike. We received messages from Prince Mshiyeni where people were forcefully removed. It is for this reason that as PSA we are calling for the unity of the working class. There is no union that is the enemy of the PSA. We must be able to unite as unions and go back to the negotiations and engage government.”

