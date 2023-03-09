The Health Department’s Deputy Director-General Percy Mahlathi says firm action will be taken against striking workers who took part in violent acts during protests.

Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union have downed tools and are demanding a 10% salary increase, R2 500 in housing allowance and improved medical aid benefits.

Mahlathi says, “No, certainly there will be disciplinary measures. First of all, the normal no work, no pay and those that have been fingered in acts of violence will actually have action taken against them. They’ll go through the disciplinary processes which may end up with some of them losing their jobs, unfortunately.”

Impact of Nehawu strike on the health sector: Dr Percy Mahlathi

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has visited Charlotte Maxeke Academic hospital in Johannesburg.

The minister was there on Wednesday evening to assess the impact of the violent and disruptive strike action by Nehawu members.

Workers affiliated to the union held a protest outside the health facility on Wednesday.