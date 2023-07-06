Protest action has led to the closure of the N2 highway at Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats, disrupting traffic at two locations.

Residents living near the busy highway have barricaded the incoming lanes with debris and tires since the early hours of the morning.

Kevin Jacobs, spokesperson for the traffic department, confirmed that officials have closed the outgoing lanes adjacent to the protest area as a precautionary measure. This decision was made to ensure the safety of motorists.

Traffic authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the protest remains peaceful and that any disruption is minimised.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and to follow updates from traffic authorities to navigate through the affected areas smoothly.

Cape Town – LATEST LIVE: N2 Highway – #Protesting at Khayelitsha – ROAD CLOSED pic.twitter.com/OQUBv5KqHo — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 6, 2023

Cape Town – N2 Highway: #Protesting at Khayelitsha – ROAD CLOSED between Spine Road and the R300 Interchange pic.twitter.com/m6Tx9eRr60 — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 6, 2023