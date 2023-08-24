Northern Cape police are investigating a case of murder and theft after the mother of the late North West businessman, Wandile Bozwana, was found killed and items stolen from her home in Mothibistad, near Kuruman.

The body of 77-year-old Aleta Bozwana was found in her home on Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Timothy Sam, has requested the public for assistance in tracing the killer of the businessman’s mother.

“The police discovered the lifeless body of the victim inside her house in a pool of blood after being alerted of a suspicious looking stranger that was seen earlier the day locking the house of the deceased. Police are investigating the circumstances around this senseless killing and violent theft of a number of items as well as an undisclosed amount of cash. No arrest has been made yet and police are requesting anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension and arrest of the suspect/s can contact 10111 or either SMS anonymously to 32211 or use the MySAPS app.”

Bozwana’s murder case

Wandile Bozwana was killed in a hail of bullets on the Garsfontein offramp, east of Pretoria in October 2015.

Four men have been found guilty of his murder.

Meanwhile, mitigation of sentencing in Bozwana’s murder trial continues in the High Court in Pretoria.

On Wednesday, the court heard that murder convict, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, can still be considered an asset to the community.

A social worker who cannot be identified as per the court ruling has been giving evidence in mitigation of sentence.

Mathibela and his three accomplices, Sipho Hudla, Robert Mutapa, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, were convicted of Bozwana’s murder in June last year.

The social worker who compiled psycho-social pre-sentencing reports of the men says Mathibela has interests that require his presence.

“It’s alleged that the accused business consists of around 50 taxis. According to the accused, he also bought shares in a restaurant in Johannesburg. The shares have since been sold since he was arrested. The accused also has a security company, 365 Securities in Midrand. The business has been handed over to a person who is currently appointed to manage the business for him. His wife is unemployed and it is alleged she is unable to take some money from the business to support her and the children.”

More details of his murder trial in the report below:

-Additional reporting by Phumzile Mlangeni