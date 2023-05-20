The traditional Prime Minister of amaZulu Monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has dismissed as false, claims that he has resigned from his position.

Buthelezi briefed the media on allegations that he had abandoned his responsibilities to the amaZulu nation and that he had a fallout with King Misuzulu KaZwelithini over the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as the new chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board.

Prince Buthelezi says he has endured unjust attacks for being the Prime Minister to the Monarch.

“I have seen these attempts many times, of over 70 years in the service of the Kingdom. Being it for power or money, there is always … there’s no personal benefit for holding this position. There is no salary attached to it. And there never have been, not a single cent comes my way for being a Prime Minister.”

Buthelezi further denied that he had his own preferred candidate for the position of chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board.

“No mention is made in the letter of my ever having expressed a preference or having demanded that the King must appoint Mr Jerome Ngwenya, the former judge, who was the chairperson of the Ingonyama Board. I am the author and the creator of Ingonyama Trust and it is, I, who made the King the sole custodian. It was done by me. I have not told the King or tried to dictate to the King who he should appoint.”

VIDEO | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dismisses false claims that he has resigned from his position: