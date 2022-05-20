President Cyril Ramaphosa says the presidential Imbizo will ensure that local economic development strategies yield tangible results for citizens. He was speaking during the Mpumalanga Business Forum at the Presidential Imbizo in Carolina.

Ramaphosa and his cabinet are visiting the area as part of the Presidential Imbizo, the District Development Model.

He says, “We are spreading business incubation centres throughout the country because we have seen how effective they can be in providing support and assistance to emerging entrepreneurs.”

“Where local government is not functioning properly, local business will not be able to thrive…” President @CyrilRamaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media in Carolina, Mpumalanga:

In Carolina, the President met with members of the business community. The Imbizo aims to consult with communities in order to improve service delivery.

Ramaphosa has warned local officials that they must look for ways to keep investments in their area.

“When businesses are not able to get joy good services an enabling environment at a local level they flee they take their investments elsewhere and we have seen how that has happened in some parts in our country where businesses do not get good services good roads they leave with their money so it is vitally important that our local government structures function effectively.”

Positive results

The Executive Mayor of Gert Sibande District Municipality, Walter Mngomezulu is confident that the Presidential Imbizo will yield positive results for the whole region.

The district is facing challenges that include poor road infrastructure and a lack of water.

Ramaphosa is meeting with the business community before engaging the community at Silobela stadium, on Friday afternoon.

Mngomezulu says things need to improve. “We know that they will be coming back to attend to these issues, some are policy-related issues. What we are looking forward to change in the next two to three years. In terms of the visit because it’s not a roadshow but the president wanted to get a feel and see an impact of the Imbizo ”

