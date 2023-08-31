President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the women working in the security cluster of the country as he closed off Women’s Month in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. The President also inspected a parade by the women in blue.

He says today we celebrate how far we have come to build a non-sexist society. He says it is a society where the women are free and equal to enjoy the rights guaranteed by the constitution.

“Today we are witnesses to the transformation of the safety and security personnel of South Africa. We have come a long way from when the first women were accepted into the then South African Police, over 50 years ago, when they were brought on merely to perform admin and so-called soft duties.”

The President acknowledged the first ever female Deputy National Commissioner for Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili.

“Lieutenant General Mosikili is one of two women co-chairs of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, known as NatJoints. They are among the women who are leading the way in the transformation of our safety and security institutions.”

Women are increasingly present in national intervention units, special task forces, bomb disposal units, tactical response teams, search and rescue teams, flying squads and highway patrol units.



More and more women are becoming pilots and airborne law enforcement officers;… pic.twitter.com/oDZebyIm0j — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 31, 2023

Earlier today, President Ramaphosa was part of the unveiling of the DNA expansion project at the Forensic Science Laboratory at the Eben Donges Building in Gqeberha.

“I commend the SAPS for their hard work and commitment to addressing backlogs in the analysis of DNA retrieved from crime scenes. With this new and enhanced capacity in the Eastern Cape Forensic Science Laboratory; we can expect faster turnaround times, especially with respect to the investigation of gender-based violence and femicide. “

We appreciate the struggles of women over the generations that laid the foundation for these accomplishments. We welcome this kind of integration of multiple forces and capabilities led by women in the security and law enforcement space.



It is imperative for all of us gathered… pic.twitter.com/fIP64Na8y4 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 31, 2023