President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya told SABC News after the meeting that the two delegations discussed the way forward on the African Peace Initiative, the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of children taken from Ukraine to Russia – an issue that has landed Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova indictments at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

They also discussed the revival of the stalled Black Sea Grain Initiative after Moscow’s withdrawal from the landmark pact in July this year.

Several countries are now pushing for a negotiated settlement in the war but the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has indicated that he doesn’t believe conditions for negotiations currently exist.

78th Session of UN General Assembly I Ramaphosa meets with Zelenskyy: