President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the Matric Class of 2022 for outstanding individual and collective performances in the face of challenges including two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced in Randburg, Johannesburg, last night that the class of 2022 achieved an 80.1% matric pass rate. It is a 3.7% point increase from 2021.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, “The class of 2022 deserves the congratulations and respect of the nation for rising above the challenges of COVID-19, load shedding and a period of unrest. We must all work together to build a society where learners are not measured only by their resilience in testing times, but where they can fulfill their potential in conducive conditions.”

