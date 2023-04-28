President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed the Order Of Ikhamanga In Gold on Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis and Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi on Friday.

The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, or sport.

As unique as the Ikhamanga flower, Desiree Ellis’ massive contribution to women’s football came full circle as Africa’s reigning Women’s Coach of the Year was bestowed the country’s highest order in Sport the Order in Ikhamangwa In Gold.

She is the founding member of Banyana Banyana and the second captain of the senior women’s national team.

Ellis was first voted CAF’s Women’s Coach of the Year in 2018 after her team finished as runner’s up for the very first time.

[IN PICTURES]: The Grand Patron of the National Orders, President Matamela @CyrilRamaphosa, at the presentation of the 2023 National Orders at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Tshwane.#NationalOrders 🇿🇦#LeaveNoOneBehind pic.twitter.com/fkPpRxv6ix — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 28, 2023

Also recoginsed is Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Kolisi became the Springbok captain in 2018 and became the first black man to lead the national team at the World Cup and win the tournament.

The Bok leader was not present at the ceremony but was represented by his wife Rachel Kolisi.

Siya was injured last week Saturday in a rugby championship match for his franchise The Sharks.

Although unconfirmed, his injury will likely rule him out of the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France in September.

President Ramaphosa bestows Ikhamanga in Gold on Siya Kolisi: Wife Rachel