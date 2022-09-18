President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in London on Sunday ahead of British Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday.

He will join world leaders who will bid farewell to the British monarch.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa at the London Stansted Airport in the United Kingdom where he is on a special visit to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth III taking place on Monday, 19 September 2022. pic.twitter.com/o6DhwbTKf3 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 18, 2022

President Ramaphosa has been warmly received by Pretoria’s High Commissioner in the United Kingdom (UK) , Kingsley Mamabolo alongside British senior officials at Stansted Airport.

Ramaphosa will attend the King’s reception in honour of heads of state and government and guests invited to attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at London Standted Airport and is received by High Commissioner Mamabolo and British Senior Government representatives. pic.twitter.com/KAb86O9LDB — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 18, 2022

President Ramaphosa will be among world leaders attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey. He will then head back to New York to attend the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in the United States of America.

Additional report: Reuters