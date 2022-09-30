The Office of the Public Protector has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not violate the Executive Code of Ethics after a leaked audio recording became public.

In that recording, Ramaphosa says he is aware of how public funds were squandered on certain political campaigns within the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the party’s 54th conference in 2017.

“It has found that the allegation is unsubstantiated. Evidence obtained indicates that prior to the president making those utterances it was widely reported even in the Zondo Commission which was public on the misuse of public funds by the ruling party. These were party political games. No evidence we could find against the president. We are therefore satisfied and accordingly the investigation is closed,” Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka explains.

Phala Phala

Gcaleka has urged members of the public to be patient as significant progress has been made in the Phala Phala investigation.

She was addressing the media in Pretoria where her office released several reports and findings on various investigations.

Gcaleka says her office is receiving co-operation from everyone involved in the Phala Phala investigation.

The probe follows complaints from opposition parties in the National Assembly. This comes after an unreported theft of US $4 million at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Lephalale in Limpopo in 2020.

“The Phala Phala investigation which is the newest in our list, is now approaching four months. It one of many matters that is active in the system. Some of which exceed 14 months. We call upon the public to be rest assured that we have covered a lot of ground. We are receiving co-operation from all who are involved. I am advised by the investigating teams that we have gathered information that comprises several huge files,” Gcaleka added.

Mapisa-Ngcakula military aircraft use

Another investigation report is with regard to the 2020 trip by then Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngcakula.

She flew in a South African military aircraft with an ANC delegation while on a working trip to Zimbabwe. Gcaleka announced her findings on the matter.

“No remedial action is taken against Mapisa-Ngcakula as the president dealt with that. And also directed her salary of three months be directed to the Solidarity Fund. Further more, no remedial action taken against the party, the ANC for the trip of the ANC as the party has already paid the amount determined,” says Gcaleka.

Meanwhile, the Department of Defence was found to have contravened processes for its 2020 procurement of COVID-19 treatment worth R200 million from Cuba.

This was procured without the necessary application to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

