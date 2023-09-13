Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the R3 billion investment by the Stellantis Middle East and Africa Automobile Corporation which will see a state-of-the-art Greenfield manufacturing facility developed in the Coega Special Economic Zone at Gqeberha.

The Stellantis Group sells Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep and Opel motor vehicles in South Africa

At least a thousand job opportunities are expected to be created in the sector. The automotive sector is seen as backbone of the province’s economy.

Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Yanga Funani says this is one of the many investments drives the provincial government is embarking on.

“Premier Mabuyane is welcoming this investment as a shot in the arm for the province, it complements the work that has already been done this term which has R171 billion investment in our province. The premier believes that the arrival of the fifth global automotive manufacturer is a huge economic boost for the province and further positions the province as globally affirmed of automobile manufacturing,” Funani explains.