Mamelodi floods victims concerned about lack of water, sanitation

Victims of the Mamelodi floods in Pretoria who have been relocated to Leeuwfontein have raised concerns about the lack of water and sanitation.

Many have been staying at Nellmapius Hall after their homes were washed away almost two years ago.

Thousands of residents were displaced when floods washed away their homes in early 2022.

Shacks in Seven Seven, Eerste Fabrieke, and Phomolong were erected along flood lines and wetlands.

Many found refuge at the community hall after the area was declared unsafe.

The City of Tshwane has started to relocate the residents to Leeuwfontein.

Residents however say they are now faced with poor sanitation.