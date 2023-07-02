Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the power distributed in the country is beginning to match the demand.

The Minister addressed the media in Pretoria, giving an update on government’s Energy Action Plan that was set up to curb rolling blackouts.

Ramokgopa says there is a steady improvement at Eskom’s power stations across the country.

“What is important to note now is that we need to ensure that generation far passes demand and in that way we will be able to pull out a number of units through planned maintenance. We are able to build a buffer so that as the South African economy continues to grow and recover, that we have got enough generation capacity to fuel support and provide the necessary oxygen for us to be able to address the issues around the growth of the country and the degree in which you need a reliable power supply.”

Energy Crisis | Update by Electricity Minister on implementation of Energy Action Plan:

In June Ramokgopa said his department had made progress in reducing rolling blackouts. He added that they shared the pain and frustrations of the public.

South Africans have been questioning how the country has moved from a critical need for extensive power outages to a sudden drastic reduction in rolling blackouts within a few weeks.

The country is currently experiencing stage three power cuts in the evenings.