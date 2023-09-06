The Postbank says the technical error that affected some South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries from accessing their funds at ATMs and Post Office branches has been resolved.

In a statement, the Postbank says that all ATMs and Post office branches’ services can now allow SASSA customers to have access to their money.

The system error that affected mainly Social Grant Gold cards also resulted in authorised debit orders from the SASSA account holders.

Spokesperson for Postbank Dr Bongani Diako says that the bank is in the process of reversing funds debited from the accounts.

However, all beneficiaries will have to wait for 24 hours before they can do another transaction.

“SASSA grant recipients that are using SASSA gold cards are advised that Postbank has restored the access of services over ATMs and Post Office branches. Beneficiaries can now access their money at the ATMs and Postbank branches. We are currently in the process of restoring the services within retail shops to full capacity as we still have service timeouts within retail shops. Postbank is also in the process of reversing funds into beneficiaries’ accounts,” says Diako.