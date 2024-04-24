Reading Time: < 1 minute

Disgruntled social grant recipients plan to march to Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha’s office today.

This as the Limpopo Pay-Point Organisation demands that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Post-Bank rescind the decision to close all physical cash points in the province.

Limpopo Pay-Point Organisation Chairperson Noko Motibane says they want the Premier to forward their memorandum of demands to the President.

“The demands in our memorandum … we asked the Minister of Social Development [Lindiwe Zulu] to call a meeting so that they can resolve the decision they made about the closure of the physical pay point.”

“Because this affects old ladies and the self-employed workers [vendors] who used to sell at the pay point. But now since they have closed that [those] pay points old people are suffering,” says Motibane.

PODCAST | Disgruntled Sassa recipients to march to Limpopo Premier’s office over closure of cash points: