Polokwane and its surrounding areas in Limpopo will experience water shedding for 12 hours today.

The Polokwane Municipality says this is due to repairs that Eskom is carrying out at the Olifantspoort pump station.

The municipality says it has received a notice from the water utility, Lepelle Northern Water.

The Polokwane area has been experiencing water shortages for a few weeks. The authorities have blamed vandalism at the plant for the water problems.

ALERT – Hereby notification that Olifantspoort Plant operations are expected to be affected by work on an Eskom power line tomorrow from 06:00 until 18:00, which is due to negatively impact water supply to Polokwane. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Lepelle Northern Water (@LepelleW) September 20, 2023

Water restrictions in other parts

Water supply interruptions and lack of access to clean water have been an ongoing crisis for many South African communities.

Recently, Rand Water announced level 1 water restrictions affecting Gauteng residents, including some health facilities.

Close to 10 Joburg Water reservoirs and towers will be affected.

Residents of Ekurhuleni Municipality yesterday protested against the lack of water that has lasted several weeks with no end in sight.

In the video below, Professor Antony Turton says systemic network failures linked to maintenance and crime have affected water provision: