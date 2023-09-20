Residents of the City of Johannesburg should brace themselves for water supply interruptions. This after Tuesday night’s thunderstorm caused a power failure at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant which supplies water to the City of Johannesburg and other municipalities.

Close to 10 Joburg Water reservoirs and towers will be affected.

Daily water supply system status updates: Wednesday, 20 September 2023 ^P pic.twitter.com/aXrkRJeBEy — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) September 20, 2023

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says water tankers will be deployed to the affected areas. She says the power failure has resulted in the loss of 2 000 million litres of water per day.

“This comes as Johannesburg Water’s systems are already struggling, and Rand Water’s systems are also strained by the high consumption, which is going to exacerbate the situation. Rand Water and Johannesburg Water technical teams are working together to ensure recovery of the systems.”