Joburg Water says it has started to implement supply restrictions because of high water consumption. It has advised residents to use water responsibly.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says, “This coincides with the implementation of the City of Johannesburg’s level one water restrictions, which runs from the 1st of September to the 31st of March annually. The restrictions are due to the increasing water consumption caused by the warmer weather and lack of rain. Johannesburg water requests residents to use water responsibly.”

The City’s water utility says this has also been emphasized by bulk water supplier, Rand Water which has warned that if consumption is not reduced, extreme measures may have to be instituted.