A doctor has allegedly shot and killed his wife, who is also a doctor, before turning the gun on himself in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Provincial police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says it’s believed the couple had an argument on Monday morning.

He says a relative who travelled from Vhembe found their bodies in their home in Bendor in the afternoon.

Mojapelo says the deceased have been identified as Tshimagadzo Muofhe and her husband Mainfred Shikwabane.

“The police in Polokwane have opened a case of inquest and murder following an incident in which a doctor attached to Donald Fraser hospital in Thohoyandou allegedly shot and killed his wife, also a doctor, attached to the Pietersburg hospital in Polokwane. The incident happened at Thornhill on Monday afternoon. The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.”

#sapsLIM Polokwane #SAPS have opened cases of murder & inquest following after a doctor (35) attached to Donald Frazer hospital in Thohoyandou shot & killed his wife thereafter turned gun on himself at Thornhill Estate in Polokwane yesterday 27/3/23. TMhttps://t.co/EBj41aYvCZ pic.twitter.com/dPrxjS9mY6 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 28, 2023