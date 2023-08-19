Polokwane City beat Cape Town Spurs 3-1 in the Dstv Premiership match at the new Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. City are now on six points after two wins while Spurs are still winless without a single point.

This was the battle between the newly promoted teams this season. City were looking for their second victory, after winning one and losing once in their opening two matches, while Spurs were looking for their first victory in the new campaign after suffering two defeats in their opening two matches.

The visitors were the first to threaten, but Ashley Cupido missed a golden opportunity with a shot that went wide. The home team started to find their rhythm, but Douglas Mapfumo failed to capitalize after a scramble in the box.

The Zimbabwean Mapfumo narrowly missed the target with his header moments later. But City finally broke the deadlock few moments later, when Oswin Appollis scored a thunderbolt from outside the box in the 14th minute.

The home team squandered another decent opportunity, when Mapfumo rushed his shot when he had acres of space and time. Spurs almost equalized on the stroke of half time, but Therlo Moosa rattled the woodwork.

The visitors started the second half positively, but Asenele Velebayi’s effort was well saved by the goalkeeper. The home team finally scored the second goal, courtesy of an acrobatic strike from Mapfumo on the hour mark.

Rise and Shine kept on piling the pressure, and were rewarded when Appollis scored his brace to make it 3-nil in the 78th minute. But the Urban Warriors pulled one back few minutes later, when substitute Khaya Mfecane scored with vitually his first touch.

Spurs will host Chippa United next week Friday, while the Limpopo team will be away to Golden Arrows next week Saturday.