Political parties in the Eastern Cape sign Electoral Code of Conduct

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Political parties that will be contesting the upcoming General Elections in the Eastern Cape have signed the Electoral Code of Conduct in East London.

The code provides guidelines ensuring that the electoral process is conducted in an orderly manner. It also outlines the behavior that is expected during the election period.

The Eastern Cape has over three million registered eligible voters. Over 83 000 of this number are people between the ages of 18 and 19 years old. This year’s elections are expected to be highly contested. But the IEC in the province says it’s all systems go.

“We are confident that there will be adequate security in the province. We are having agreements of where to even beef up where possible so that we are able to have an election that we can look back and be proud of knowing that everybody, every citizen that is a registered voter found the day really free without any hindrances to get to the station,” says Khayakazi Magudumana, Provincial Electoral Officer.

The parties have vowed to adhere to the code. The IEC says failure to comply with the code may result in a party or an independent candidate to be expelled.

“Certain behaviors such as inciting violence, intimidation, spreading false information or abusing position of power are strictly prohibited and must be met with swift accountability measures. Upholding the provisions of the code of conduct reinforces democratic values such as tolerance, respect for diversity and peaceful resolution of disputes,” says Mosotho Moepya, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

37 political parties in the Eastern Cape will be contesting in this year’s elections with no independent candidate registered.