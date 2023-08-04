A public order policing unit deployed to the Mqhekezweni village outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape says it has made an arrest related to incidents of rape in the area.

This comes after some residents abandoned their homes due to being raped and robbed over a number of years. Residents allege that thugs demand payment for protection.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli says, “Police Senior Management has since deployed members from the Public Order Policing Unit and other specialised units after establishing that criminal elements are targeting certain houses in rural areas and subsequently sexually assaulting the victims. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) which is investigating some of these sexual assault cases, has since arrested a 27-year-old man who is linked to two rape cases from Mqhekezweni Location.”

In the video below, a resident of Mqhekezweni laments rising cases of murder and rape