Police in the North West are searching for more suspects in relation to the murder of Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi. He was gunned down in the Rustenburg CBD last month.

The provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, says they have thus far managed to apprehend one suspect.

Mamothame says Sibongiseni Ngubane is expected to be back in court for a bail application on Wednesday, next week.

“The Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court postponed a murder case against Sibongiseni Ngubane to 27 September 2023 for further bail hearing and for his attorney to consult with him on some of the testimony made by the investigating officer in the state’s effort to oppose bail. Ngubane is facing six offenses of premeditated murder after he was arrested and charged with the murder of Ben Gumbi, who was shot and killed outside a coffee shop.”

#sapsNW Members of a multi-disciplinary team, which was established after the ruthless murder of Ben Gumbi, made a breakthrough when they arrested a male suspect on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 in Germiston. MLhttps://t.co/ZKFG4RANob pic.twitter.com/ozJzKQqdKP — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 15, 2023