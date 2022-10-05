Police in the North West are investigating a case of murder following the killing of an EFF councillor in Rustenburg. Tsietsi Mohulatsi’s body was found on Tuesday in his car near one of the mining operations in Rustenburg.

The family and his party, the EFF, say they are still reeling in shock.

It was a sombre mood at the Mohulatsi family house, as the family plans for the funeral of their loved one.

They hope police will unearth the circumstances around Mohulatsi’s murder.

Family representative, Paul Mohulatsi, says, “It’s really a shock. Mainly, we hope and believe that the police will make a follow up on this to find out what has actually happened, and make sure that whoever has done this thing is behind bars.”

The EFF is equally saddened by the incident. The party’s provincial secretary Papiki Babuile says they are not in a position to speculate on what could have taken place.

“Police are investigating a murder case; we don’t want to speculate. We are not sure about what is happening. And we are allowing the investigation to continue. And at the right time, we believe that law enforcement will brief us on actually what happened.”

North West Police Spokesperson Sabata Mokgwaabopne says they are investigating a murder case.

“The victim, whose body had what appeared to be gunshot wounds on his upper body, was found in his white Navara bakkie, along the main road in the Freedom Park informal settlement, between Extension 4, (and) Extension 5, near Phokeng. The motive of the incident is yet to be determined. No arrets have been effected at this stage.”

Mohulatsi will be laid to rest at Rustenburg, on Sunday.