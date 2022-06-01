The head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Shamila Batohi says the authority has made Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) prosecutions its top priority.

She appeared before Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Services Committee to brief it on progress made with regard to these cases.

Thirty-eight deaths in detention are currently being investigated.

Batohi says a dedicated desk has been established in the NPA to ensure that urgent attention is given to these matters.

“Time is not on our side, we know this honourable member. Families are dying, potential accused are dying, witnesses are dying and families are dying not knowing what happened to their loved ones. We even had accused die in one or two of our matters.”

Batohi was reacting to criticism from some Members of Parliament that the NPA was hesitating to prosecute those who are involved in some of the matters.

“We really mean this, it’s not just words, when we have a case, we will decide to prosecute. No reason if there is evidence for the National Director of Public Prosecutions not to prosecute. I want to really assure the people of South Africa if there’s sufficient evidence, we will prosecute.”