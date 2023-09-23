Kakamas police in the Northern Cape have opened a case of concealment of birth following the discovery of the body of a newborn baby that was stuffed in a refuse bag at a local rubbish dump.

Police say the discovery was made by a member of the public who was searching for empty bottles at the dump.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police spokesperson is Nelis Prins explains:

“He noticed a plastic bag covered with blood and opened it when he discovered the body of a deceased newborn baby. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the death of the baby. The Kakamas SAPS are investigating a case of concealment of birth. The police is requesting the assistance of the community in locating the mother or share any information that can assist in the investigation of the case.”