Police probe Mpumalanga matric learner’s killing

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder following the killing of a 19-year-old learner at Dayizenza Trust near Masoyi.

Thabang Chiloane, who was a grade 12 learner at Hazyview Comprehensive School was fatally shot while studying at his home on Monday night.

Mpumalanga Police Spokesperson Donald Mdluli says the victim was reportedly shot in the upper body.

Mdluli says, ”The investigation is ongoing, the motive for the killing is unknown and no one has been arrested so far. However, Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrator and perpetrators to call our crime stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via my SAPS app.”