Police are investigating a case of murder after a 29-year-old man was gunned down in Tshikhudini outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

The police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba says Rudzani Nemahagala was driving along the Punda Maria road when he was shot by two men who were in a van.

Ledwaba says Nemahagala collided with two vehicles after the shooting.

He says, “According to information on Friday, Rudzani was driving a motor vehicle along Punda Maria road when the occupants of a white Nissan NP 300 fired shots towards his vehicle. The victim managed to drive away from the spot until he ultimately collided with two motor vehicles that were parked beside the road it is alleged that the NP 300 suddenly drove off immediately after the shooting.”

Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai