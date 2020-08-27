The Mthatha Regional Court in the Eastern Cape has sentenced a police warrant officer to 18 months imprisonment for raping a female awaiting trial detainee.
The trial of Mhlobo Mpela had lengthy delays because the accused changed his defence attorney, coupled with the deaths of the presiding magistrate and the prosecutor in the case.
Mpela pleaded not guilty. He said the victim, who was then on trial for the murder of her husband, had asked him to assist her to make an emergency phone call and had initiated the sexual encounter herself.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali has welcomed the sentence.
Former rehabilitation manager arrested for assault, rape of male patient in Northern Cape
A former Manager of the Hanover Rehabilitation Facility in the Northern Cape has been arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape for the rape and assault of a 33-year-old man.
Police say the suspect has been at large since the incident happened in October 2019 at the rehabilitation centre.
Police say the victim, who was receiving treatment for drug addiction, was also electrocuted.
Northern Cape Police spokesperson Mohale Ramatseba says the suspect will appear in the local court on Monday on charges of rape and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
“It is alleged a 45-year-old male suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a 33-year-old man in Hanover during October 2019. Since the commission of the offence, the suspect was on the run. The suspect’s arrest evasion came to an end in Cradock on Thursday, 09 July 2020. The incident was reportedly committed at a rehabilitation facility in Hanover on the weekend of 25 October. The victim was also subjected to electrical shock.”