The Mthatha Regional Court in the Eastern Cape has sentenced a police warrant officer to 18 months imprisonment for raping a female awaiting trial detainee.

The trial of Mhlobo Mpela had lengthy delays because the accused changed his defence attorney, coupled with the deaths of the presiding magistrate and the prosecutor in the case.

Mpela pleaded not guilty. He said the victim, who was then on trial for the murder of her husband, had asked him to assist her to make an emergency phone call and had initiated the sexual encounter herself.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali has welcomed the sentence.

