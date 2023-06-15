A KwaZulu-Natal-based police officer and her accomplice arrested for alleged corruption are appearing in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The police sergeant based at Umlazi police station and her brother allegedly bribed an investigating officer not to oppose bail in the robbery case involving five accused in the armed robbery of a jewellery store at Savannah Mall in Polokwane.

The accused were arrested in KZN two weeks ago.

Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspects were arrested in a car chase on the N1 after apparently paying R 37 000 to the investigating officer.

Ledwaba says, “The suspect after handing in money quickly got into the car driven by her brother not knowing that the trap was already set by operational members who have been observing the process and tried to stop the vehicle which sped off. And the car chase ensued. Police subsequently managed to corner the side vehicle along N1 South about 10 kilometres from Polokwane.”