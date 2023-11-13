Police monitor mineworkers’ protest at Gold One Mine in Springs

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Police’s Public Order unit is monitoring the protest by mineworkers at Gold One Mine in Springs, east of Johannesburg.

Eleven people have been arrested for contravening a court order and malicious damage to property after one vehicle was set alight.

Workers downed tools last week demanding that the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) be recognised as a majority union in the mine.

Police say the situation is calm at the moment.

Last week, the workers also embarked on a strike to expedite the balloting process for the new majority union.

In October 2023, over 500 Gold One mine workers engaged in an underground sit-in to pressure management to grant Amcu a majority union status.

This action prompted mine management to obtain an interdict prohibiting workers from engaging in illegal strike action or any conduct involving the detention of employees.

