Police monitor Diepsloot following suspect mob attack

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are continuing to patrol the streets of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, following a suspected mob attack in which seven people were killed at the weekend.

Police say burnt-out bodies were found in extensions 12 and 13.

Spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the deceased were assaulted before they were set alight.

The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage.

Masondo says, “As the police in Gauteng, we strongly condemn acts of vigilantism and the community taking the law into their own hands, as that constitutes a serious criminal offence.”

No arrests have been made and police investigations are underway.