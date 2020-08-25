The security guards were injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

Police are hunting for a group of suspects who robbed a cash-in-transit security vehicle of an undisclosed amount of cash on the R553 in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal on Monday.

The suspects were travelling in seven vehicles.

One of the suspects rammed his vehicle into the cash van causing it to overturn.

Three security guards were in the vehicle at the time.

The suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb open the cash van.

💥#CITRobbery R553 near Main Road Vanderbijlpark. Cash van rammed and bombed. Crew injured. pic.twitter.com/K2joWlQUj9 — STAY SAFE RSA 🇿🇦 (@stolencarRSA) August 24, 2020

Before fleeing the scene, a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “Whilst this robbery was in progress a marked mounted unit vehicle driving to the scene came under heavy fire from the suspects.”

”The members managed to retreat and called for backup. Fortunately no member was injured. The suspects however fled the scene with undisclosed amount of money in seven vehicles.”

“The security guards were injured and taken to hospital for medical attention. We are appealing for information that can lead to the arrests of the suspects who fled the scene.”

Police have urged community members to call crime stop number 0800 10111 if they have any information in connection with the crime.